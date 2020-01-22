ST. LOUIS — Get someone a ‘bear hug’ for Valentine’s Day from the Saint Louis Zoo!

The Saint Louis Zoo is offering an adoption package for an Andean bear. The package includes a plush toy, valentine card, personalized adoption certificate, color photo with animal facts, car decal, name on the zoo’s parents donor wall and website for a year and an invitation to the zoo’s parents picnic.

For $50, which includes shipping and handling, the zoo will deliver the adoption package to anyone in the continental United States. Proceeds go directly toward the care and feeding of the animals.

To adopt the Andean bear, order online at stlzoo.org/valentineadoption; call 314-646-4771, press No. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or stop by a welcome desk at the north or south entrance of the zoo.

Online and phone orders must be made by Feb. 1 to ensure Valentine’s Day delivery.

River’s Edge is home to the zoo’s male Andean bear ‘Bjorn.’ Andean bears, also known as 'spectacled bears,' live in the high, humid forests of the Andes Mountains and in thorn forests along the South American coast. Wild Andean bear populations are facing many challenges, with one major threat being habitat loss due to expansion of logging and agriculture. The Saint Louis Zoo WildCare Institute is working to save this species from extinction through its support of the Andean Bear Conservation Alliance.

Other local stories

RELATED: Where you can find tacos, coffee and beer all in the same spot

RELATED: Woofie's on track to serve its one-millionth hot dog on Friday

RELATED: Lucky’s Market in Rock Hill closing its doors