ST. LOUIS — The partners behind a plan to transform the St. Louis Community College headquarters building into a $100 million apartment tower have walked away from the deal, prompting the community college to put the downtown St. Louis building back on the market for $7.5 million.

The buyers' representative, James Fredericks of Armstrong Teasdale, notified St. Louis Community College in a July 7 email that the team — Chesterfield-based HDA Architects and Chicago-based White Oak Realty Partners and CA Ventures — had elected to terminate the agreement to acquire the 300 S. Broadway property, Chancellor Jeff Pittman told the Business Journal.

STLCC has now tapped Cushman & Wakefield broker John Warren to market the 93,000-square-foot building, which he said is ideal for creative office, hotel or residential.

In a statement to the Business Journal, HDA Architects President Jack Holleran said "the magnitude of a $100 million dollar transaction takes considerable time with a multitude of shareholders. We are continuing to work on the deal structure with the goal to start construction fourth quarter 2019."

HDA Architects and the Chicago firms had planned to turn the downtown building into a 33-story apartment high rise that was estimated to cost $100 million and was to compete with Ballpark Village's $120 million luxury apartment complex that sits adjacent. The project faced opposition with the St. Louis city Preservation Board, which initially refused to allow a full demolition. The property isn't listed on the National Register of Historic Places but is located in a preservation review district.

"We're disappointed, of course, that the original sale didn’t work out. But we’re moving forward and believe there will be a lot of interest in the building," said Pittman, adding that the community college had been working with the buyers for 14 months before the deal fell through.

To read the rest of this story visit the St. Louis Business Journal's website.

© Exclusive to KSDK