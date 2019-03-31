UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a car reported stolen was found in a creek near Purcell and Roberts Avenue.

University City Police said they responded to a call of a vehicle in a creek just after 7 a.m. on Saturday. The car was reported stolen by the owner, although they still had all copies of the keys.

Police still don't know how the car ended up in the water. No one was inside the car, and no witnesses have been found.

The University City Bureau of Investigations is conducting a follow-up investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211.