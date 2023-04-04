Stolen truck leads farmer to seek changes at Soulard Market

Allen Scharf wants to see infrastructure and security improvements at Soulard Market after his truck was stolen in broad daylight on Friday.

On Friday, someone stole his farm truck while an employee was preparing for a busy Saturday at the market.

"While he was (preparing), someone jumped in the vehicle and took it Carroll Street to 8th Street and got on the ramp to I-55/I-70," Scharf said.

That was the last time 1998 Ford truck with a box on the back was seen.

"It's very sobering and sad that you have to worry about your vehicle being stolen when you are right there," Scharf said. "It wasn't like we left it parked somewhere."

Family and friends helped out Scharf while he is down a truck. He hopes city leaders improve infrastructure.

"What do we hope for?" the farmer asked. "We would get security at the market when we are there and not there. We have had problems with the homeless sleeping under the display. Cleaning up messes."

Scharf also hopes for improvements for bathrooms and vendor stands.

Scharf Farms is a family business and he wants to make sure it is strong when he retires. His grandson J.T. Milton is pretty business savvy for his age.

"He's a great salesman at Soulard when he isn't at baseball practice," the farmer said.

"It's fun to watch things grow from a seedling to a plant you can get something out of," Milton said. "When I was 7-years-old someone gave me a $10 tip (at Soulard Market), that was one of my best memories."

Allen Scharf's parents began farming grain in Millstadt, Illinois in the mid-1940's.