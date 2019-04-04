DUPO, Ill. — An act on kindness made all the difference for a single mother after she lost her wallet this week.

Alexis Elms had just cashed her paycheck and spent $2. The rest of the money was for bills.

"It was my rent money, it was my electric bill money," said Elms.

This is where this story turn turns sad.

"I realize, 'Oh my gosh, my wallet is gone.' I searched my car, I searched my diaper bag, I looked everywhere," Alexis said

She called the sheriff’s department hoping someone turned it in but no luck. She also called the Moms on a Mission store hoping someone there had found it.

When Moms on a Mission Director Arlene Hosna went out to check, there it was, outside in the rain.

This could have been a happy ending to Alex’s misfortune, but security video showed Arlene wasn’t the first person to find it.

"My heart sank into my stomach," Elms said. "I didn’t know what I was going to do."

Every cent of her rent money was gone. With no money for rent, she turned to social media for help.

At the same time, Moms on a Mission founder Dawn Putnam put out an appeal of her own.

"Our members came forwards and stared donating money. In fact, they donated more than she lost," said Hosna.

"I’m in total shock," Elms said. "I woke up Tuesday morning and it took me two hours to stop crying. I mean, the fact that people who don’t even know me, don’t know me from Adam, they helped me."