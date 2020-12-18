St. Louis area business scramble to keep up with holiday demand amid shipping delays

About 3 billion packages will be shipped this holiday season - 800 million more than last year, according to NBC News

ST. LOUIS — On the last weekend of the holiday shopping season, stores are scrambling to keep up with demand.

“The book business in the midst of a pandemic in the holiday season is crazy, it is crazy,” said Kris Kleindenst, co-owner of Left Bank Books in the Central West End.

Books are flying off the shelves and into packages ready to be picked up or shipped. Kleindenst is only allowing her staff inside due to the pandemic. That means tracking down your favorite titles takes 10 times longer.



“If you have to wait an extra day or two to get a book because it takes that long right now, be grateful,” she said. “We want you healthy and safe.”

The book business isn’t the only one bogged down by holiday demand.

Three billion packages will be shipped this holiday season - 800 million more than last year, according to NBC News.

Kleindienst, who has been in the book business for 47 years, said she has never seen anything like it.