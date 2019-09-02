ST. LOUIS — With cold air already in place, another round of moisture will push into the region by daybreak Sunday. While overall amounts will be light, slick roads are expected early Sunday.

Before daybreak, a mix of snow and sleet will be spreading northeast into the area. Far to the south, it will be warmer at cloud level and more sleet and light freezing rain are expected.

ksdk

Along the Missouri River and to the north, it will likely be mostly snow with a bit of sleet. In the metro area, more of a snow sleet mix is expected and a bit of freezing rain may mix in for a bit as well. Farther south and southeast, sleet and freezing rain are expected.

ksdk

This is likely to be a quick hitting phase of winter weather lasting about three to six hours. By lunchtime,there should be a bit of a lull in the precipitation as temperatures slowly rise above freezing during the afternoon.

ksdk

A winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for much of Missouri and portions of Illinois in anticipation of the poor driving conditions by Sunday morning, especially on untreated surfaces. For most of the metro area, snow and sleet accumulations will be under an inch with perhaps a light glaze. A bit more of a glaze can be expected farther south of St. Louis where freezing rain is more likely. Farther north and northwest of St. Louis, there may be a little over an inch of snow in areas where very little sleet mixes in.

ksdk

With temperatures above freezing during the afternoon, the next wave of moisture will fall as all rain initially. Depending on how much temperatures fall overnight Sunday into Monday, there may be areas of sleet or freezing rain after midnight and toward daybreak Monday.

After the morning rush hour on Monday, temperatures should be on above freezing allowing periods of a cold rain to spread through the area into Monday night.