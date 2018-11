5 On Your Side is in Storm Alert through this evening for the potential of brief heavy downpours and isolated small hail.

Showers and a few storms are moving east-northeast into the metro area Friday afternoon. Reports of nickel to dime sized hail have been spotted in Lincoln, St. Charles, and Franklin counties.

Rain and storms should diminish after 8-9PM tonight, with dry conditions overnight and into Saturday. Stay with 5 On Your Side Weather for the latest information.

