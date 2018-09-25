ST. LOUIS — The risk for severe weather is now lower for the St. Louis area as the Storm Prediction Center has removed the "slight" risk of severe thunderstorms for Tuesday.

The bi-state area can expect isolated showers and thunderstorms Tuesday into the evening, with many areas expecting no rain at all. One or two thunderstorms in the afternoon could still produce severe-level winds and large hail, but the risk for severe weather is now considered "marginal" for our region, which is the lowest threat level from the Storm Prediction Center.

A cold front is still expected to move through Tuesday evening with cooler temperatures by daybreak Tuesday.

