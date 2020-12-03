ST. LOUIS — Thunderstorms have developed over mid-Missouri and will continue to move east toward St. Louis. Initially, hail will be the biggest severe threat with these storms.

Tornado watch has been issued for southeastern Missouri and southern Illinois until 5 p.m.

Later today, all severe weather threats are possible. In addition to hail, damaging winds and even a tornado threat will exist. The highest tornado threat appears to be south of St. Louis across southeast Missouri and far southern Illinois.

Now is the time to review your severe weather plan and know where your safe place is. Late afternoon into the evening will be the time when the strongest storms may form.

We're outlooked by the Storm Prediction Center for a slight risk here in St. Louis and an enhanced risk south.

Tomorrow is dry and a cold rain settles in for Saturday with more rain next week.

