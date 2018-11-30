ST. LOUIS — Showers and thunderstorms continue to move north overnight through the area. Heavy rain is possible with the strongest storms. Some storms may have some embedded small hail.

Some of the storms have produced significant wind damage in the Springfield, Missouri area, and one confirmed fatality was reported at a hotel near Aurora due to a possible tornado. Currently we have warnings for around the Farmington and Ste. Genevieve area with a report of 60 mph winds as the storms came from Reynolds County.

The first wave of showers and storms will be diminishing just after sunrise and moving away from St. Louis.

Locally heavy rain can be expected with the overnight showers and storms. Many locations will see more than an inch of rain.

Temperatures will then soar into the 60s by early to mid-afternoon. There is a great deal of energy with this weather system along with strong winds as you climb higher into the clouds. This sets the stage for any thunderstorms that develop from around lunchtime into the afternoon to be strong to severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of the bi-state in a marginal risk for large hail, damaging winds, and possibly a few isolated tornadoes given the ingredients that are forecast to come together.

Storms will likely move quickly as they typically do this time of year, so make sure you have a way to stay up to date on the changing conditions and a way to get warnings right away if they are issued for your location.

The threat for strong storms diminishes Saturday evening, with cooler air by Sunday.

