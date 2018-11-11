%INLINE%

The entire St. Louis area is under a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Monday as another round of snow is expected.

The advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., the National Weather Service alerted.

Accumulating snow is possible and "roads may rapidly become slippery once the snow begins," the NWS stated.

Drivers need to factor in a little extra time to get to where they're going Monday, especially in the afternoon and during the evening commute.

Cold air will be in place as moisture from a developing system moves in. All indications point to light accumulations for much of the area.

There may be a band of slightly heavier snow, but exactly where that sets up is still in question. The best chance of seeing a little more than an inch of snow is around the St. Louis metro and farther southwest, although there may a bit of rain mixed in with the snow holding any accumulation down.

Precipitation will move in after the lunch hour, with rain changing to snow by late afternoon into the evening. Impacts will be lesser north of I-70.

The evening commute on Monday could feature slick roads and lower visibility where precipitation is falling. Power outages are not expected, but be cautious when traveling.

Even colder air will surge in overnight Monday into Tuesday with high temperatures struggling to reach 30° Tuesday afternoon even with sunshine.

Stay with 5 On Your Side for updates on this system as it develops.

