On a cold Saturday morning, 13 men and their families gathered at Irv Zeid Park in Olivette to fight childhood cancer.

The men changed their look, hoping to change the lives of sick children. The sound of clippers could be heard from the park's pavilion as heads were being shaved to raise money for the St. Baldrick's Foundation. The organization uses donations to fund childhood cancer research.

It's the second year Jeff Neu has organized the fall shaving event. His son Jake was diagnosed with Leukemia when he was just a 20-month-old. When Jake lost his hair last fall his dad decided to join him.

"My wife said why don't you do it for an actual cause, so that's how I got involved with St. Baldrick's," Neu said.

Jake is now three and in remission. His hair has grown back but his dad is not done losing his. Neu said the shave last October was about his son but this time around it's about the families still fighting cancer.

"Jake's really doing a great job, when his treatment ends in 2020 I know he is going to be back to the normal kid he's always been. But there is so many other kids I've seen over the past 20 months the diagnosis is so rough," Neu Said.

Saturday's event raised more than $15,000. Neu said donations are still being collected. He hopes they can hit $20,000. If you would like to know more about the shave event or Jake's journey click here.

© 2018 KSDK