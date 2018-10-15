ST. CHARLES COUNTY — We first met Jim Boone and his wife Rachelle last May as they were moving out of their St. Charles County home into a donated 1986 RV.

The Boones are recovering addicts with a mission: A road trip to change and save lives.

"I hope it speaks to those lost in addiction," Rachelle Boone said in May.

Jim has spent the past five months biking across the country while Rachelle drives the RV. The couple is raising awareness and money for their Christian nonprofit Elpis. It's Greek for hope.

"We both found hope when we lost everything," Boone said in May.

7,300 miles later, the Boones are back in St. Peters about to start the third and final leg of their journey.

"We're going to cross 8,500 miles even if I have to circle a parking lot," Jim said laughing.

Despite setbacks such mechanical issues with the RV and flat tires on his bicycle, Jim and Rachelle said the trip has made them more passionate about their mission to help recovering addicts.

"We've seen lives changed," Rachelle said.

The Boones said they are determined to finish and plan on doing so around Thanksgiving.

"In my addictions, I was a quitter, I quit a lot...It's the opposite now, It's finishing what you start," Boone said.

