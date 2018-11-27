WATERLOO, Ill. — With apologies to Charles Dickens, 2017 was the best of times and the worst of times for Lexi Krekorian, a country singer who grew up in Waterloo, Illinois. Krekorian, whose stage name is Alexandra Kay, was living the dream when she made it to “The Voice” in front of Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson and Miley Cyrus.

“I didn't get a chair to turn, which I was devastated, but it ended up being for the best,” said Krekorian during a recent publicity trip to St. Louis.

A month after the ill-fated appearance on “The Voice”, Krekorian was still bummed out. Until she got an unusual phone call from a Los Angeles musician friend who was moonlighting as an Uber driver.

“And he was telling me about how he had this great ride today with an executive producer of this show,” recalled Krekorian. “They were talking about how they needed one last cast member in the show and they were looking for an all American girl, a country girl. And he was like, ‘I got her’, and he pulled up my “Jolene” video.”

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Krekorian’s cover video of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” impressed the Uber rider, who was in charge of a Netflix music reality show, “Westside”.

“It is a reality show about nine up and coming singer-songwriters in Los Angeles and you can expect the absolute realest of the real. There's nothing fake, there's nothing fabricated. They don't censor us,” said Krekorian. “You get to see all of the ups and downs and you get to see us struggling and striving and becoming a family and there's times where you're going to cry and there's times when you're going to be so happy that we're confessing all these things and you're going to be so happy that we're achieving all of this together.”

“Westside” began streaming November 9, with episode 5 telling Krekorian’s story of moving from Illinois to California. One of the perks of appearing on “Westside” is a deal with Warner Brothers to record two songs.

“I think that I completely just lept out of my comfort zone, faced all my fears and my anxieties and went out there just basically trying to pursue this dream.”

© 2018 KSDK