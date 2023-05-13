Multiple reports of flooded roads, stranded vehicles as storms roll through St. Louis area

The St. Louis Fire Department said it received calls for multiple stranded vehicles at N. Kingshighway and Bircher.

ST. LOUIS — First responders received multiple calls for cars stranded in flooded roadways as storms roll through the region Saturday evening.

MoDOT has reported standing water on several area roadways, including on Interstate 70 at Union Boulevard.

The St. Louis Fire Department said it received calls for multiple stranded vehicles at N. Kingshighway and Bircher. There was also a report of an occupied vehicle stranded at Natural Bridge and Fair and another occupied vehicle at N. Kingshighway and Lexington.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is active until 7 p.m. Saturday for a large portion of the St. Louis area. There are a few ongoing severe thunderstorm warnings currently as well.

There have been scattered reports of hail and there is the potential for wind over 60 mph later this evening as well. Brief heavy downpours will make travel difficult and frequent lightning requires you to get indoors safely. If your area is under a storm warning, get inside and keep away from windows and doors. Do not drive into stranded water.

Scott Air Force Base announced that the remainder of its Saturday evening air show performances have been canceled due to weather. Spectators were asked to return to their vehicles in a timely manner so as to avoid the incoming storm system.