Firefighters battle blaze at vacant Fenton hotel in freezing temps

The cause of the fire is still under investigation

FENTON, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a fire erupted at a vacant hotel in Fenton Friday morning.

Just after 6 a.m., the Fenton Fire Protection District received a call from someone who was passing by the Stratford Inn, which is situated right along Interstate 44. The caller reported black smoke coming from the hotel.

The third-alarm fire brought about 15 different fire departments and more than 75 firefighters to the scene. Scott Barthelmass, assistant chief of the Eureka Fire Protection District, said additional personnel were called in due to the bitter cold temperatures.

“It’s cold, it’s very cold for our personnel. Your fingers freeze up, you’re dealing with water and the like, so it’s a safety concern,” he told 5 On Your Side.

He also said due to the hotel being a large building, they needed additional firefighters to help search the rooms for any victims. Fortunately, crews didn’t find anyone inside and there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.