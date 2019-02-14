ST. LOUIS – Stray Rescue has issued an apology after the health department received backlash following a dog that was euthanized for biting a veterinarian technician.

Stray Rescue said they got a call on Monday saying Faust bit a vet tech at Veterinary Specialty Services. Stray Rescue said instead of calling their organization, VSS called the St. Louis County Health Department which euthanized the dog.

READ MORE: Dog rescued from cold last week euthanized by health department after biting vet tech

Stray Rescue shared this their Facebook Thursday morning,

‘Stray Rescue as an organization would like to apologize and give our total support to the entire veterinary community. You are heroes who save lives every single day. We cannot understate how difficult it is to work in the field of animal care and the impossible decisions that they are forced to make on a daily basis.

Faust was given amazing care; she miraculously came out of a coma and was only getting stronger. We are sad and regretful that the conversation shifted to blame and backlash. Social media can be such a powerful tool, for good or for bad. Faust should be a symbol for positive change toward more humane animal care and compassion. She is a reminder to us all that there is still a lot of work to be done and that we all need to come together to make these changes possible.’