The dog at the center of a heartbreaking story in St. Louis County this week has a new home.

On Tuesday, Stray Rescue posted about a letter they received from a woman asking them to find a home for her dog, Shell. The letter said, ‘I’ve been fighting cancer for a few months and if you’re reading this I lost my battle.’

Later in the day, a woman was found dead inside an apartment in St. Louis County. She was later identified as Crystal Chrisp, the woman who wrote the letter to Stray Rescue.

On Thursday, Stray Rescue posted on Facebook saying Shell had a new home.

