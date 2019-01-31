ST. LOUIS — Stray Rescue is officially full.

It’s a crucial time to get animals out of the cold, and on Wednesday, the organization rescued three dogs from the freezing temperatures.

That’s the good news. The bad news is those three dogs put Stray Rescue at capacity until they find fosters or adopters.

“it's very, very cold out there. It's very cold for humans and we get to wear coats and only be out there a short period of time,” said Dr. Rebecca Nichols, a vet for Stray Rescue. “Dogs, animals, shouldn't be outside in temperatures like these. It's not going to take long for hypothermia to set in and their organs to shut down in temperatures like this. they can easily die.”

Stray rescue is always looking for donations and they say no gift is too small.

