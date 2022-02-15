Stray Rescue saves 26 dogs from an abandoned property, here's how you can help

"That was hard to deal with knowing that was their life and that’s how it ended. Seeing the dogs that had passed and a little puppy, one had most of its belly gone."

ST. LOUIS — Deplorable conditions, trash everywhere, and dead animals scattered across the property.

Stray Rescue encountered all of this during several rescue missions to save dozens of dogs recently.

Rescuer Donna Lochmann has been with the organization almost as long as it's been open.

In that 20-plus-year span, Lochmann said one of the most difficult rescues happened in Houston, Missouri.

"It was a very sad and emotional day for all of us," Lochmann admits.

Stray Rescue received word last week that more than 50 dogs were left behind on a 12-acre property in Houston.

"The husband on the property passed away and the wife moved away. They had five dogs on the property but didn’t believe in spay or neutering. That’s why we ended up with 50+ dogs on the property," Lochmann said.

They couldn't look away and that's when they made the 150-mile trek to Houston.

When arriving, the crew realized they would need to trap the dogs.

"The dogs had been there long enough and know the property and would run off to their little places. I would call them borderline feral," Lochmann said.

The conditions were also unlivable, Lochmann said.

"Filthy and piles of stuff that we weren’t sure if it were mounds of dog feces or what it was. There was trash everywhere and dead dogs on the property," Lochmann said.

That's what made this rescue a hard one to grasp.

"That was hard to deal with knowing that was their life and that’s how it ended. Seeing the dogs that had passed and a little puppy, one had most of its belly gone, it had been eaten. It was very difficult," Lochmann said.

Thirteen of the deceased dogs were brought back, so they can cremate them with dignity in death.

Twenty-six were saved and all are with fosters now, thanks to the St. Louis community.

However, Stray Rescue's work isn't over.

There's still a long road ahead.

"There are still some dogs on the property so we are working to get the last of them," Lochmann said.

Some of the dogs they are going back for are pregnant. Fosters are needed if they rescue more.

All of the dogs rescued are getting the medical attention they need and the time to adjust to social interactions before getting adopted.

For the 13 dogs getting cremated, Stray Rescue will have a memorial service for them during its Remember Me Service in September and they will be laid to rest in their memorial garden.

