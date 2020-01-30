ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department traffic officer and Stray Rescue helped a dog that was stuck on a St. Louis interstate on Wednesday.

The dog was found on I-70 in the city. A caller contacted Stray Rescue and waited there until the volunteers came.

Stray Rescue said the dog was bleeding a little.

“Highway rescues are so scary - there is so much that can go wrong. We just picked up this very scared boy, he is bleeding but not bad. You're SAFE!!! THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING US! Thank you to the caller, the wonderful lady that waited so we could find him and the police for blocking traffic!” Stray Rescue said on Facebook.

