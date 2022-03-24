Stray Rescue closes on property for new facility in south St. Louis

The new location on 4084 Bingham Ave. will more than triple the rescue's current square footage.

ST. LOUIS — Stray Rescue of St. Louis has closed on its future new location, a south city property that will more than triple the rescue's current square footage, it announced Thursday.

The new property on 4084 Bingham Ave. borders south St. Louis' Bevo Mill and Dutchtown neighborhoods. The rescue made its choice after looking at numerous locations over the past year and said it's excited to "breathe new life" into the historic industrial building, which once repaired, restored and serviced locomotives.

Stray Rescue said it has outgrown its current 32,000 square ft. shelter on 2320 Pine St. in the Downtown West neighborhood.

"With more animals being saved on a daily basis than ever before, a growing staff and foster network, and with planned growth and renovation on the city block surrounding the shelter area in downtown St. Louis, they are severely limited in space with no room to grow," a news release announcing the new facility said.

Natalie Thomson with Stray Rescue called the move "bittersweet", saying that they are excited to be able to move to the new site, but sad that so many dogs need the organization's help.

The Bingham Ave. facility is more than 84,000 square feet and will have more play yards, walking trails, surgical suites, more spacious "apartments" for animals, and more.

“We are so excited about this next chapter of Stray Rescue and are proud to have the opportunity to do even more for the animals who need us and for the people who love them. We hope you will join us in our effort as we build the future of Stray Rescue together!” CEO Cassady Caldwell said in the release.

Caldwell added the rescue would be launching a capital campaign soon to renovate and relocate into the new, expanded facility.

The project is estimated to finish up in three to five years.

"As a no-kill organization, they never want to be in a position where they are forced to turn animals away when they need help and have nowhere else to turn," the release said. "Leading by example, Stray Rescue’s new facility will serve as THE center for animal welfare in St. Louis and beyond, including humane education, volunteer opportunities, expanded veterinary trauma center and adoption center."