'Dire situation': Stray Rescue of St. Louis to rescue 50 dogs, asking for fosters

ST. LOUIS — A team from Stray Rescue of St. Louis set off Thursday morning to rescue 50 dogs from a "dire situation" about two hours away, a press release from the rescue said on Wednesday.

The rescue got a call about dozens of dogs who needed help after their owner passed away. Stray Rescue put a team together to bring the dogs back to St. Louis. Several cars and a bus left Stray Rescue Thursday morning and headed for the property. They were told many of the dogs are pregnant as well.

Here's where you can help. Stray Rescue is looking for foster families as they bring the 50 dogs back.

“Our shelter is completely full but we cannot look away or turn our backs on this,” Executive Director Cassady Caldwell said in the release. “We will be boots on the ground [Thursday] morning and hope to bring every soul home with us. We also plan to bring home those who have already passed, cremate them, and give them dignity in death.”

If you're interested in opening up your home to help foster one of the dogs, Stray Rescue said they will provide everything you need, including food, a crate, toys, blankets and medical care.

If you can't foster, but still want to help, Stray Rescue will also take monetary donations which will help with medical care, spays/neuters and vaccinations for rescued dogs.

The dogs are expected to be back in St. Louis by the end of Thursday.

If you want to foster, donate or look at Stray Rescue's wish list, click here.