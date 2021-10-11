Can you take a dog for a day? Stray Rescue of St. Louis needs fosters after flooding

If you can take a dog, even for a day, the shelter says call them at 314-771-6121

ST. LOUIS — Stray Rescue of St. Louis is asking anyone to take a dog for the day after the shelter started flooding on Monday.

"Our drains are backing up and flooding our shelter again!!" said a Facebook post from Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

The shelter said they have a company coming soon to help but they're looking for anyone to take a dog for the day while they work to clear the water.

"Have an office you can take a pup to for your work day? It would be so helpful!!" the Facebook post said.

The shelter said they can't do dog introductions, so they're looking for people who have a place where the dog would not be around any other animals. Shelter leaders say maybe some of these emergency fosters can turn into forever homes.

"Our hope is that maybe they might want to continue fostering or maybe adopt their foster," said Aimee Dearsley, director of development at Stray Rescue. "Hopefully they fall in love with the dog they have taken home today, so if they are interested in adopting that dog, we would love."

If you can't take a dog, but want to help, the shelter said they also need towels. They said they will take any and all towels you can give. They're also looking for dog beds.

Another Facebook update from the shelter later on Monday said they were loading the dogs on their spay/neuter bus in order to help get them to as many dry places as they can.

Stray Rescue of St. Louis is located at 2320 Pine Street. Their number is 314-771-6121.