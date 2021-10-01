Adoption fees covered in October at Stray Rescue

ST. LOUIS — If you were looking for a sign to add a furry friend to your family this fall, here it is.
Stray Rescue of St. Louis announced Friday that Tito's Handmade Vodka is covering all adoption fees for dogs and cats over 6 months old for the entire month of October.
"Their tagline is #thevodkafordogpeople and they walk the walk," Stray Rescue said in a Facebook post. "They help us and so many other shelters across the country. So tonight, enjoy a vodka drink and browse our website for the family member you didn't know you needed. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, Tito's!"
It's not the first time someone has stepped up to help Stray Rescue find cats and dogs their forever homes. Imo's Pizza paid adoption fees for the month of June, prompting a Stray Rescue volunteer, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers and Summit Jewelers to keep the streak going each following month.
Those interested in adopting can fill out an application and schedule an appointment on Stray Rescue's website.