Stream the St. Louis Grand Pride Parade on 5+

ST. LOUIS — It's Pride in the Lou and the parade is back!

You can watch the Grand Pride Parade Sunday on 5+, our app for your TV on Roku and Fire TV. You can also watch at KSDK.com/Watch.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. and moves west on Market Street in downtown St. Louis. The route starts at 10th and Market streets and goes to about 18th and Market streets.

The parade route goes by Stifel Theater and Memorial Plaza.

PrideFest is near the end of the parade route, with stages for entertainment, food vendors, and more.

PrideFest starts Saturday, opening at 11 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m. Sunday, it opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m.

An estimated 300,000 people attended PrideFest in each 2017 and 2018. PrideFest was canceled in 2020 and a smaller Pride event was held in 2021.

PrideFest and the Grand Pride Parade are organized by Pride St. Louis. The mission of Pride St. Louis is to raise awareness for the presence of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, and asexual folks and to foster understanding.

The grand marshall for the parade is Steven Louis Brawley. He founded the St. Louis LGBT History Project in 2007 to capture queer stories of St. Louis.