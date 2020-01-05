Street paving project begins in downtown St. Louis on Friday

The project will cover more than 30 individual sections of road – from N. 4th Street to N. Jefferson Avenue

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis and Ameren Missouri began a street paving project on Friday across the downtown St. Louis area.

According to a press release from the city, the $2 million project will cover more than 30 individual sections of road – from N. 4th Street to N. Jefferson Avenue.

“One benefit to more people staying home these days is that there are fewer people on the roads. So, we’re able to take advantage of that and the warmer weather to get started on this much needed work. I appreciate Ameren’s willingness to be involved and their investment toward improving these roads that thousands of people depend on,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson.

More than $1 million of the materials for the project are being contributed by Ameren Missouri.

The City of St. Louis is spending more than $550,000 in labor and equipment, including $200,000 in ward capital funds from 7th Ward Alderman Jack Coatar, whose ward encompasses the downtown area.

“This is a smart business solution offered by the City of St. Louis that will benefit the entire community,” said Darnell Sanders, director of the Archview Division for Ameren Missouri. “Our Smart Energy Plan upgrades require street surfaces to be patched. Partnering with the City allows us to repave an entire road surface for the same project costs.”

The project will be completed in the following four phases:

• Phase 1 includes portions of Jefferson Avenue, Olive Street, N. 21st Street, and Washington Avenue

• Phase 2 will start from N. 4th Street and continue to N. 11th Street

• Phase 3 will start at Washington Avenue and head south to Clark Street

• Phase 4 will cover remaining locations, including N. Tucker Boulevard and areas west

The mayor’s office said that the project will take approximately five weeks to complete.

Crews will be provided with appropriate personal protective equipment and will adhere to social distancing guidelines, as recommended by the CDC.

People in the downtown area should be prepared for minor traffic interruptions over the course of the project. Additionally, wherever street parking is impacted, signs will be posted at least 24 hours in advance.

The green lines signify the streets that Ameren is funding. The red lines are the streets the City of St. Louis is funding.