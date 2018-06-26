ST. CHARLES, Mo. — If you struggle with parking in downtown St. Charles, pretty soon, there could be an app for that.

The city and county are applying for a grant to turn that dream into a reality.

Community leaders said the app would allow you to find an open parking spot on your smartphone and then receive turn-by-turn directions to that spot.

They called it an innovative way to eliminate the fear of parking that will keep businesses thriving.

April Renaldi said she comes to Main Street at least once a month, and would probably come more, if it wasn't for the hassle of parking.

"It’s almost impossible most times," said Renaldi.

She's partially disabled and can never make the trek from her Metro-East home by herself.

"If I can’t get that accomplished, I just can’t do it," she said.

She said the idea of an app that would alert her to an open parking space is more than appealing, but she also has her doubts.

"I don’t know how successful that would be, because it’s so crowded down here," she said. "No sooner would you say, ah -ha, there’s a spot, you go down there, and somebody’s already grabbed it."

Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Signup for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Amanda Brauer, the manager of Roads and Traffic for St. Charles County, said the app would have an answer to that too.

"And if that space were actually occupied in that time you were trying to get there, it would actually recalculate and send you somewhere else," she said.

Brauer said the app would track open and occupied spaces by installing sensors near each space.

"And it would tell you where the nearest space is available and guide you to that space," said Brauer.

In addition to the app, the proposal suggests the number of parking spots available could also be displayed on digital signs along the interstate.

Brauer claimed the benefits extend beyond just convenience.

"The theory is that it would reduce congestion by getting someone to a spot quicker instead of circling around for a space," said Brauer.

It is just the beginning stage of the process.

St. Charles city and county are applying for a federal grant to bring it to an app store near you.

In the meantime, April is hopeful it's sooner rather than later.

"It’s worth a try," said Renaldi.

If the grant is approved, county officials tell 5 On Your Side, work would begin in the Fall and they would roll out the app, somewhere between 2019 and 2020.

St. Charles County has been in touch with several vendors who have done similar apps for cities like Washington D.C. and Boise, Idaho.

On a local level, Belleville is also reportedly interested in developing a similar app.

© 2018 KSDK