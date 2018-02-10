FERGUSON, Mo. — Even though Spencer’s Bakery is closed on Mondays, there was still work to do. Louis Spencer II put up Halloween decorations on the walls and in the front window display. Spencer’s late parents Marilyn and Louis owned the Ferguson bakery for more than 30 years.

“Ferguson got a reputation that it really didn't deserve because it's a real nice town with a whole bunch of nice people,” said Spencer.

Spencer said since the 2014 protests following the police shooting of Michael Brown, business at the bakery has tapered off.

“The business is not near what it was before, but I would say steady enough where we can squeak by,” said Spencer.

His parent’s health issues, overhead, and maintaining a building more than a century old, have created financial problems.

“It's just a whole bunch of little things that just add up to a lot.”

At the suggestion of a customer, Spencer started a GoFundMe account that has generated $520 as of Monday afternoon. Spencer is grateful but knows that’s not enough to rescue a small business.

“It's a little frustrating, but I'd rather swallow my pride a little bit and try to get a little help to keep the place going, than not try to ask for anything and maybe sometime down the road have to do something I don't want to do,” said Spencer. “What I will do is I will put the money in the business, help with the repairs, and help keep us going so that I can continue serving all the lovely people that live here.”

© 2018 KSDK