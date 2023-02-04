Francis Howell student taken into custody after bringing gun to basketball game

Cottleville police said they took a 17-year-old into custody for bringing a gun to the Friday night game at Francis Howell Central High School.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A student was taken into custody after bringing a gun to a basketball game at Francis Howell Central High School.

Francis Howell School District Superintendent Kenneth Roumpos said in a statement to the district community that the incident happened at a Friday night game between Francis Howell Central and Francis Howell North.

A student at the game learned another student had a gun and reported it to a school resource officer, Roumpos said. The officer worked with school administrators to isolate the student and began an investigation after their parent arrived. A gun was found in the student's possession.

A spokesperson for the Cottleville Police Department confirmed it took a 17-year-old into custody.

"While no threats were made to anyone at the game, this is a scary and unsettling situation for our community that we take seriously," Roumpos said. "In addition to legal charges, the student will receive disciplinary consequences in accordance with the FHSD Code of Conduct."

Cottleville police did not say whether the student was still in custody as of Saturday or if they will face charges.

The district said around 1,500 people attended the game.

Below is the full statement Roumpos sent to parents and staff:

"Last night, while more than 1,500 FHC and FHN students, parents, staff, and community members cheered our teams on in an incredibly close basketball game, we had a hero among us. A student knew another student was in possession of a firearm, and that student reported it to a school resource officer (SRO) attending the game.

"The SRO and school administrators were able to quickly isolate the student and conduct an investigation after the student’s parent arrived. The student was found to have the firearm and was arrested by the Cottleville Police Department. While no threats were made to anyone at the game, this is a scary and unsettling situation for our community that we take seriously. In addition to legal charges, the student will receive disciplinary consequences in accordance with the FHSD Code of Conduct.

"School safety is of paramount importance as we operate 23 schools with more than 16,000 students and 2,300 staff daily. As a parent, I understand how precious children are, and I share your need to know that our children are safe at school. I know many minds and hearts are on edge with the recent school shootings and various threats we are experiencing in our local schools. We strive to communicate quickly; however, it is essential that what we report is accurate to keep you fully informed.

"Please be assured FHSD has well-trained and compassionate staff, along with procedures and processes in place to be both proactive and responsive to safety concerns. Our District and schools also enjoy strong relationships with our law enforcement partners, and we work diligently every day to provide children with a safe and high-quality education.