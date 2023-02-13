Mehlville school bus driver no longer employed with district after student left on bus for hours

"The driver and the monitor did not walk their bus to check for children and are no longer employed by Mehlville School District," the statement said.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Mehlville School District said two school bus employees are no longer employed with the district after a student was left unattended for hours on a school bus last week.

According to a statement from the school, the child was left on the bus for nearly four hours last Tuesday on the school's transportation lot. The statement said the child is now safe, and the district has "expressed sincere apologies to the family."

The statement did not say how old the student was.

According to the statement, the bus route was staffed by a stand-in driver and monitor who did not follow the district's standard procedures of walking the entire bus to check for students.

"The driver and the monitor did not walk their bus to check for children and are no longer employed by Mehlville School District," the statement said.

The district said it has installed additional procedures and will continue to review to see if any other rules need to be added.