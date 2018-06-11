Sitting in traffic to and from work can be stressful, and some people are making big moves to ease the frustration.

About 23 percent of workers are leaving their jobs to avoid the lengthy commute, a recent survey from staffing agency Robert Half said.

On average, we are now spending close to an hour a day getting to and from work.

"When you think about it, a commute can be very stressful,” Dawn Fay told NBC News. “It can really play not only not your performance at work, but really into your work-life balance as well too, and you do it every day."

Staffing experts say it is important to talk to your employer about flex time or even the possibility of working from home.

