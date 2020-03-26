COLUMBIA, Ill. — Stumpy's Spirits Distillery converting its operations to making hand sanitizer during the coronavirus pandemic.

The distillery posted a video on Facebook of labels being printed. It worked together with the National Corn-to-Ethanol Research Center (NCERC) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to formulate the product.

"This idea came after the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau issued a statement regarding guidance on production of hand sanitizer," NCERC said. "Just two days after the idea was introduced, NCERC staff had produced a test sample of hand sanitizer following guidelines released by the World Health Organization (WHO)."

They're selling the hand sanitizer in three sizes:

750 ml glass bottles: $6

5 gallon bucket with lid: $125

55 gallon drum: $1,250

The distillery said the orders are pickup only because demand is too high for them to ship at this time. To place an order, click here.

