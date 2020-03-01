ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man performing stunts on his motorcycle on St. Charles Rock Road was killed when he hit a car turning onto the road Thursday night, police said.

The St. Ann Police Department said one of their officers saw the motorcyclist popping a wheelie on St. Charles Rock Road Thursday at around 5:30 p.m. and tried to get the rider to put his front wheel back down.

The rider eventually did, but after returning to two wheels, the motorcyclist accelerated around a car in the center lane and hit a car turning onto St. Charles Rock Road.

The motorcyclist was killed in the crash, and the man driving the car he hit was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Both directions of St. Charles Rock Road were closed for about three hours while police investigated. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

