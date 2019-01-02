LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — They say - word travels fast around here, but in Truxton, population 91, apparently you had to know where to look.

"I hadn’t heard nothing about it," said Monika Doka, a Lincoln County resident.

A spokesperson for the Lincoln County Sheriff says a Blue Ford Focus has been frozen solid in Bear Creek since the snow storm 20 days ago.

When first responders first noticed, they sent a rescue squad. Thankfully, no one was inside.

Investigators now believe the car may have been stolen, or at the very least, abandoned.

"That’s the first time I've seen something like that," said Nikola Baker, who lives in nearby Hawk Point.

Missouri State Highway Patrol will eventually remove the car but has to wait until the weather warms.

Baker said she drives County Road DD in Lincoln County, at least three times a week.

This was the first time it caught her eye.

"And I've seen a car in there, and I didn’t know if something just happened or anything like that," says Baker.

It was such a startling sight, she pulled over.

"Kind of looking at the vehicle, I don’t know how it made it that way and is facing the way it’s facing," she said.

Word hadn't traveled to nearby Hawk Point yet either, until we showed Monika Doka the remarkable sight.

"I definitely want to know," said Doka.