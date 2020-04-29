Sullivan man killed in multi-car accident on WB I-44

The accident happened Wednesday morning in St. Clair

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — One man is dead after a multi-vehicle accident on westbound Interstate 44 in Franklin County Wednesday morning.

Missouri State Highway Patrol identified him as Kevin Broshous, 67, of Sullivan.

According to MSHP, Broshous was driving a Ford Edge when he struck the guardrail. The driver of a Volvo struck him and jackknifed across the westbound lanes. Another Volvo struck the first Volvo and a Peterbilt truck struck the first Volvo.

Broshaus was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both westbound lanes of Interstate 44 were closed at St. Clair for hours while highway patrolled investigated.

It is not clear what may have caused the accident.