Parents speak after 6-year-old drowns at summer camp in St. Louis County

"We just want to get to the truth. We will find out what happened," said the parents of Travone "T.J." Mister, Jr.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — "He was a very happy child. I think he came out with a smile," said Olga Mister.

"He was ready for the world," said Travone Mister, Sr.

The Misters' hearts beam with joy every time they think about their baby boy, Travone "T.J." Mister, Jr.

"Our son was so far ahead of his age. He was so smart and always curious," said the boy's dad.

"His favorite place was the St. Louis Zoo. He wanted to become a firefighter. He had a bright future ahead of him," said the boy's mom.

Now, the Affton couple's hearts are hurting.

"We don't wake up with T.J. in our bed anymore. We don't hear the little patters of his footsteps in our home anymore," said Travone Mister.

"He doesn't jump on the trampoline in our backyard anymore. It's heartbreaking," said Olga Mister.

T. J. was six years old and their youngest of four.

July 20th marked his third day of summer camp at Kennedy Recreation Complex off Wells Road in south St. Louis County.

"He enjoyed summer camp a lot," said the boy's father.

"He made a handprint on his second day. We have it on our refrigerator," added his mom.

His parents say that morning T. J. and other kids first went on an ice-skating trip at Meramec Sharks on Lemay Ferry Road.

After that, the children went swimming back at the rec center.

However, by afternoon, T.J.'s mom got a heart-wrenching phone call.

"It was really shocking. I think we're still going through stages of shock," said Olga.

Police told 5 On Your Side they went to the recreation center and found the boy unconscious in a pool.

Investigators say lifeguards and paramedics performed c-p-r on the child.

However, the precocious, little guy, who was looking forward to going to first grade next month, died at a hospital.

"It's very hard and we still don't know what happened. They're not giving us any information," said Travone Mister.

"I expressed to the camp that he could not swim," said Olga Mister.

St. Louis County Spokesman Doug Moore says at the time, there were "multiple children in the shallow part of the pool, which is about four feet deep.

Moore says right now their parks and recreation department and St. Louis county police are both still conducting separate investigations into T.J.'s death.

Meanwhile, the pool at the Kennedy Recreation Complex remains closed.

"We want to get to the truth," said T.J.'s dad.

"We just do not want this to ever happen again. We wish we can have him back. I would give it all to hold him again," said T.J.'s mom.

On Sunday the family will hold a wake for T. J.