Website helps parents navigate summer camps during COVID-19 pandemic

Blueprint4summerSTL is a guide to camps

ST. LOUIS — Your child’s school year ended a lot differently than you had planned, but there's still time to plan for summer and a St. Louis based program is helping parents navigate available camps in our area that are adjusting to the times were in.



It’s called Blueprint4summerSTL.

From its main page, you choose the type of camp you’re looking for, the age range and the price you’re wanting to pay. It pulls all options in your area.



Program director Zasmine Johnson said they recently surveyed 550 families in St. Louis to see how they feel about camp for their kids this summer.

"What was most important across the region to all families was their kids’ safety. When their kids go to camp they want to know is there going to be an emphasis on hand washing, on using hand sanitizer and distance between kids. So that’s what was most important to parents," she said.



Johnson said families were still interested in learning about in-person camp options so that their child could get some socialization this summer.

Virtual camps are also an option. Keep in mind many of these camps are scaling back their numbers to allow for social distancing.