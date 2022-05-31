Schools Out Cafe: St. Louis to connect kids with free breakfast and lunch all summer

Children 18 and under can have free breakfast and lunch throughout the summer at more than 30 locations across the city.

ST. LOUIS — The school year has come to an end, but the City of St. Louis is making sure kids' access to nutritional food lasts through the summer.

Starting Tuesday, the city's summer food program Schools Out Cafe will connect children to free breakfast and lunch at more than 30 locations.

Children 18 and under can have one meal each at breakfast time and at lunchtime, from May 31 to Aug. 19. The meals meet federal nutrition guidelines, are cold and mostly turkey-based, and do not contain pork or peanut butter.

The program is a partnership between the city's Department of Human Services and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

“Good nutrition for our children is a year-round goal,” said Department of Human Services Director Yusef Scoggin in a press release announcing this year's program. “The Department of Human Services is committed to helping make sure children don’t go hungry this summer with Schools Out Cafe.”

All the available sites, held at city nonprofits and recreation centers, are viewable in the interactive map below:

All locations are also listed on the city's website, along with their hours and additional information.

Parents and guardians must arrive with their child at their chosen site during the designated time and ask for a meal. Though they may visit any site at any time, it's preferable to go to the same site each day so the site knows how many meals to order.