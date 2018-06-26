ST. LOUIS – Travelers have a new option when flying out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Sun Country will start service from St. Louis to Southwest Florida International Airport beginning Oct. 3 and to Tampa starting on Nov. 1. Introductory fares are being offered as low as $74 one-way. Travelers can book now at www.suncountry.com.

Seasonal nonstop service to Southwest Florida International Airport will operate twice per week departing on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Seasonal nonstop service to Tampa International Airport will operate twice per week departing on Thursdays and Sundays.

The announcement comes as the airport recorded its 32nd straight month of passenger growth. Through May, total passenger activity has increased 5.2 percent over the same time frame a year ago.

“We are thrilled to offer new nonstop service from St. Louis to these popular leisure destinations” says Ben Brookman, Vice President of Network and Pricing at Sun Country Airlines. “The addition of Fort Myers and Tampa allows us to offer Midwest travelers even more choice and value when making make their vacation plans.”

“Sun Country has a great track record for service to many of the top vacation destinations over the years, and we’re thrilled to be part of their launch for scheduled service to and from St. Louis,” STL Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said. “The addition of Sun Country gives our travelers even more options to two popular Florida destinations.”

This is the second new major passenger air carrier to start operations in St. Louis this year after WOW Air began in May.

Sun Country is headquartered in the Minneapolis area.

