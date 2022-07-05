Sunflower fields return to Spanish Lake for 2022

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the sunflowers are in bloom between early July and mid-August, depending on the weather.

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — It's that time of year again when people flock to Spanish Lake to take in (and take pictures of) the stunning sunflower displays at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area.

NOTE: Video above is from July 15, 2021.

The annual tradition from the Missouri Department of Conservation is the perfect backdrop for some social media photos or just a spot to enjoy the beauty that nature has to offer.

To help the bright backdrop keep longer, MDC workers staggered when they planted the sunflower fields so they'll bloom over a longer stretch of time. According to MDC, the sunflowers are in bloom between early July and mid-August, depending on the weather.

Staff planted extra fields again this year so it's easier to see from the road and give people easier access to snap their photos.

Remember: Do not pick the sunflowers.

MDC said to park in designated parking lots or on the shoulders and don't block roadways or gates.

Columbia Bottom Conservation Area is located at 801 Strodtman Road and is open every day from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. You can find it by taking the Riverview Drive exit from Interstate 270 and driving north for three miles.

Closer to St. Charles County? There's another spot to see sunflowers from MDC. Staff planted sunflowers at the Weldon Spring Conservation Area along the road to the Missouri River boat ramp in the area. Visitors should see those flowers bloom around late July, depending on growing conditions.

The Missouri Department of Conservation has additional rules for professional photographers and videographers. You'll find more information about that, by clicking here.