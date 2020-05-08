Sunflower field in St. Louis area will look its best for about 10 more days

If you're looking to snap a picture, now is the time to get out there, the Missouri Department of Conservation said

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — Looking for that perfect Instagram photo or just want to get out an enjoy nature?

Visit the sunflower field in north St. Louis County this summer.

The Missouri Department of Conservation said on Aug. 4, the sunflowers at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area in Spanish Lake should look ‘their best’ for another 10 days or so.

It's a popular destination each year. In 2019, the sunflowers couldn't be planted due to flooding, but they're back and in full bloom!