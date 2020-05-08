Sunflower field in St. Louis area will look its best for about 10 more days

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — Looking for that perfect Instagram photo or just want to get out an enjoy nature?
Visit the sunflower field in north St. Louis County this summer.
The Missouri Department of Conservation said on Aug. 4, the sunflowers at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area in Spanish Lake should look ‘their best’ for another 10 days or so.
It's a popular destination each year. In 2019, the sunflowers couldn't be planted due to flooding, but they're back and in full bloom!
The area is open every day from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. You can find it by taking the Riverview Drive exit from Interstate 270 and driving north for three miles or the address is 801 Strodtman Road.