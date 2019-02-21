SUNSET HILLS, Mo. - South Technical High School and Peace Haven were placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday while police searched for an auto theft suspect.

Around 11:40 a.m., Sunset Hills police received calls about a suspicious black SUV in neighborhoods west of I-270.

An officer tried to stop the SUV and the driver fled into Laumeier Sculpture Park, hit a tree and left the SUV. He left the scene on foot.

A short time later, Sunset Hills Police began to receive calls regarding a subject matching the description running into a wooded area west of I-270. An extensive search of the area was conducted with the assistance of officers from the Kirkwood Police Department, St. Louis County Police Department and the St. Louis County Police Helicopter, but the suspect was not located.

Around 3:45 p.m., the suspect was found at W. Watson Rd at Bond Place after a brief foot pursuit. Neither the officers or the suspect were injured.