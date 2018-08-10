SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed the Sunset Hills Cricket Wireless at gunpoint on October 2.

A man entered the store in the 1500 block of South Kirkwood Road around 1:45 p.m. and displayed a small semi-automatic handgun and demanded money. He then fled the store with cash and entered a newer model white Kia Sportage with dark tinted windows.

He was last seen wearing a baseball style hat, a light blue St. Louis Cardinals shirt, dark pants and carrying a dark colored backpack.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Sunset Hills Police Department Detective Bureau at 314-849-4400 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

© 2018 KSDK