Officer who died in her sleep laid to rest in Sunset Hills

Loved ones of Officer Christy Meier came out for a procession and memorial service at St. Justin the Martyr Catholic Church.

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — One community spent the morning remembering the life of an officer whose life was suddenly cut short.

Christy Meier, a Sunset Hills police officer, died in her sleep last Friday.

Meier was at home and had just gotten off her shift with the department.

This Friday morning, her family, friends, fellow officers and people in the community came out to honor her.

A procession was held at 9:30 a.m., which started on Gravois Road and continued to Lindbergh Boulevard, through Eddie & Park Road, and ended at St. Justin the Martyr. A memorial service then began at 10 a.m. at the Catholic church in Sunset Hills.

Meier worked as a Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy from 2007 to 2013. She became a Sunset Hills police officer in 2013.