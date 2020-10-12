Pedestrian hit, killed in Sunset Hills

The pedestrian was walking north across the westbound lanes of Watson Road and was hit by a car traveling westbound, police said

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — A pedestrian was fatally hit in Sunset Hills Wednesday evening.

According to a release, the Sunset Hills Police Department responded to the 10500 block of Watson Road around 6:10 p.m.

The pedestrian was walking north across the westbound lanes of Watson Road and was hit by a car traveling westbound, police said.

Police said the driver of the car stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where she later died of her injuries.

Police said the woman is in her late 50s. Her identity has not been released.

