SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – Sunset Hills police ended a search for a man who ran away from them Wednesday morning.

Residents are asked to stay inside and report any suspicious activity to the police department, according to a Facebook post from Sunset Hills police.

Around 9 a.m., police said they were searching near W. Watson Road and Robyn Road for a man with a shaved head, wearing blue jeans, carrying a backpack and he may be shirtless. Police have not said why they’re looking for this person other than that he ran away from them.

South County Tech High School was placed on a brief lockdown, but there were no students at the school.