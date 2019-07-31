SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – Sunset Hills police are asking for people to stay inside their homes while they search for a suspect.

Police said they’re searching near W. Watson Road and Robyn Road for a man with a shaved head, wearing blue jeans, carrying a backpack and he may be shirtless. Police have not said why they’re looking for this person other than that he ran away from them.

South County Tech High School has been placed on lockdown, but there are no students at the school.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.