ST. LOUIS — Where there's a Super Bowl party, there's bound to be food. But food safety experts say there are some precautions you can take to make sure you don't sideline your guests at the buffet.

The United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) have some guidelines for Super Bowl food safety.

Practice safe prep

Keep raw meats and other foods separated during preparation, serving and storing. And wash those hands before and after your prep work -- the right way.

Meats, seafood and other cooked foods need to reach certain temperatures to kill germs that cause food poisoning. You can check this guide to see the proper safe cooking temperatures for different foods. A food thermometer is vital for making sure foods reach a safe internal temperature.

Keep food out of the 'danger zone'

The CDC says the 'danger zone' where bacteria grow quickly is between 40 degrees and 140 degrees. On the buffet table, be sure to keep cold food cold and hot food hot.

Trays with ice beneath them, slow cookers and warming trays are all good options for temperature regulation.

Sub food out at halftime

The average Super Bowl game lasts well over three hours -- but the CDC warns that food should only be left out for two hours. So how do you keep things safe while also making sure your guests stay fed all evening?

The USDA recommends that you make two portions of every dish. You can keep one in the fridge and switch them out during halftime.

If food has been out at room temperature for more than two hours, toss it.

Store leftovers the right way

Divide leftovers into smaller portions and place them in shallow containers in the fridge or freezer.

Reheat them to at least 165 degrees before eating -- even if you microwave them. After three or four days, refrigerated leftovers should be thrown in the freezer or thrown away.

